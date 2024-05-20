Fears homeless problem will snowball

The Twelve Mile Delta camping ground and view over Lake Wakatipu. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An advocate for homeless people in Queenstown says she is worried the resort town will see an influx of hundreds of people sleeping in tents this winter.

Happiness House manager Léna Boss said a lot of people would start arriving for the start of the ski season soon, but they would not have anywhere to live.

She was worried it could be like last year, when hundreds of people stayed in tents in the middle of winter in Department of Conservation camps such as Twelve Mile Delta and Lake Moke.

Those living in tents and cars were a mix of locals and people in New Zealand on working holiday visas, she said.

Last week, a Dunedin group working with rough sleepers said last week that 40 to 60 people were living in tents, many on one sports field.

A Christchurch advocate for the homeless said numbers in the city were similar to the last two winters, but it was likely many more were not on their radar.

Christchurch City Mission's Corinne Haines said she knew of 37 people sleeping rough in the inner-city, while the night shelter provided beds for 27 others.

Haines said there would be "many, many" others sleeping in cars and caravans, and on couches they did not know about.

During the recent cold snap, she said the mission's outreach worker made sure people sleeping rough in the CBD were given dry bedding and warm clothing.

One man was sleeping under a sheet in -5degC, while his dog - who Haines described as his "friend, family and support" - had a jacket, a beanie hat and booties. The man was given his own set of warm clothes and blankets.

Haines said a handful of people were living in tents on a vacant lot in central Christchurch six months ago, but were moved on.

The Christchurch City Mission was recently given three years of funding by the city council to pay for a second outreach worker.

Haines said the mission was about to hire someone, which would mean they could look out for homeless people in suburbs beyond the CBD, seven days a week.

She was also "really, really grateful" for people who drop off winter clothes and bedding. Donations can be left at the mission's Hereford St office or at its Barbadoes St op shop.