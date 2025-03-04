Man dies after being hit by car in Gibbston Valley

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man on State Highway 6 after he was struck by a vehicle in Gibbston Valley last night.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene near Kawarau Bridge Historic Reserve at about 10pm.

"Sadly, the man was located deceased at the scene."

Work was underway to understand what occurred, as well as to formally identify the victim, the spokesperson said.

"Police would like to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

"We'd also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing black pants and a black shirt, walking on SH6 near the area before 10pm, or anyone who has captured dashcam footage from the incident or surrounding times."