Hilux drivers wanted for world record bid

Real Country Farm founder Laura Koot stands by her Toyota Hilux, which she hopes will be joined by thousands of others in Kingston tomorrow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Kingston woman is calling for all Hilux drivers near and far to grab their keys and join her in setting a world record.

Tomorrow, Kingston’s Real Country Farm will host a world record attempt for the most Toyota Hiluxes in one place.

Organiser Laura Koot said she would be "smashing" the previous unofficial world record.

While it was not clear what the official world record was, the Four-Wheel Drive Club of the Western Cape, in South Africa, claimed the title in 2010 when 495 Hiluxes congregated on the Atlantis dunes outside Cape Town.

"South Africa was only 495 Hiluxes, and we’ve already got 1200 registered — we’ll get 1500 on the day, no worries."

Mrs Koot, an ambassador for GWD Toyota, said the idea came to life at an annual meeting to discuss what they could do for the community.

"We realised that over 500 Hiluxes have been sold in Otago and Southland, so we thought we’d give it a crack," she said.

At the record attempt, Kingston community clubs and Garston School will be putting on barbecues and other fundraising activities.

Kingston Golf Club will hold a hole-in-one competition at the driving range, to try to raise the final money needed for the Kingston Pump Track.

Non-Hilux drivers were also invited to spend the day at the farm and have a great time, Mrs Koot said.

"We’re looking forward to a blimmin’ amazing day," she said.

The attempt will be held from 12.30pm to 3pm tomorrow, at Real Country on the Kingston-Garston Highway.

