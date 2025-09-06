Bus cuts loom post MoE visit

The services, which cover seven primary schools and Wakatipu High, have been facing the chop for four years. Photo: ODT files

The partial removal of school bus services in Queenstown appears a step closer after Ministry of Education (MoE) officials visited the area’s schools last week.

MoE deputy secretary operations and integration Sean Teddy confirmed this week that meetings were held with Queenstown’s eight schools about the preliminary results of the bus service review.

‘‘Once we’ve received and considered their feedback, a final outcome will be reached.’’

In 2021, the MoE told the Queenstown Lakes District Council and the Otago Regional Council (ORC) it would soon start looking at student numbers, school zones and public bus availability.

MoE said it had to make the most efficient use of limited funding, and was a ‘‘school transport provider of last resort’’.

The review ramped up in April when schools were asked to provide updated student data, it also requested the ORC provide information on its planned changes to public bus services in Queenstown.

A post on a community social media page in May, erroneously claiming the services would be cut in July, caused a furore and forced the two councils to issue media statements reassuring parents.

MoE school transport group manager James Meffan said, at the time, it would be up to schools to inform parents of any changes.

Generally schools were given a term’s notice of changes so parents had time to make arrangements for their children, he said.