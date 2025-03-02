New agency evolving into life

Evolv Property principal Harry Hollyer. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstown realtor who has launched a new real estate company — Evolv Property — believes being locally owned gives him a competitive advantage.

Harry Hollyer, who most recently re-established the LJ Hooker brand in Queenstown, says "there are a couple of smaller companies that do well, but I think with those big corporates you lose that kind of personalised strategy and relationship with the agent".

"Obviously, the cool thing about being a locally-owned business is the money that comes into the business stays in Queenstown, and by not having to pay a head office, we’re able to spend more money on marketing."

Hollyer’s also starting the ‘Evolv Buyer Programme’ to educate buyers. "It’s not a buyers’ agency but it’s a programme that’s going to allow us to work closely with buyers, because what happens in our industry is the buyers often get left behind, and get less support, because obviously an agent’s job is to get the best price for the seller."

Better-informed buyers also benefit vendors, he believes — "buyers are going to be more comfortable potentially paying more money for a property".

Evolv Property, Hollyer says, will focus mostly on residential property between $1million and $2.5m. "We’ve already got some cool properties", he adds, which he’ll launch today via his website, evolvproperty.co.nz.

And he thinks his timing’s pretty good in terms of the market — "within the next two or three weeks I’d say we’ll see it pick up quite substantially".