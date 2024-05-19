Defence Force to bring Kiwis home from New Caledonia

Smoke rises from a fire in Noumea amid riots last week. Photo: Djelyna Lebonwacalie/via REUTERS

The Defence Force will fly into New Caledonia to bring home New Zealanders while commercial services are not operating.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand is waiting for the go-ahead from French authorities, based on safety.

"Ever since the security situation in New Caledonia deteriorated earlier this week, the safety of New Zealanders there has been an urgent priority for us," Peters wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"NZ authorities have now completed preparations for flights using NZDF aircraft to bring home New Zealanders in New Caledonia while commercial services are not operating.

"We are ready to fly, and await approval from French authorities as to when our flights are safe to proceed."

Nouméa descended into chaos on Monday, with armed clashes between indigenous Kanak pro-independence protesters and security forces.

Peters urged any Kiwis in New Caledonia not already registered with SafeTravel to do so.

"Those already registered should update their details if their circumstances change."

The unrest was sparked by anger at a proposed new law that would allow French residents who have lived there for more than 10 years to vote - which some say will weaken the Kanak vote.