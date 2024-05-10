Officer accepts pond assumption may be wrong

Lachie Jones was found dead at the Gore oxidation ponds in January 2019. Photo: ODT files

A police officer initially said it would be “almost impossible” to climb out of a Gore oxidation pond that was less than a metre deep.

But today, at the close of the second week of Coroner Alexander Ho's inquest into the death of 3-year-old Lachie Jones, Sergeant Hua Tamariki accepted he may have been wrong.

In January 2019, police concluded that the boy had drowned after he was found face up in an oxidation pond 1.2km away from his home on January 29.

Lachie Jones. Photo: ODT files

Sgt Tamariki was believed by two other police officers to be the officer in charge of the investigation, but he was of the “clear” belief that was not the case.

“It’s not a commitment I would’ve made,” Sgt Tamariki said.

“Up until now my understanding was that my role in the [investigation] was OC [officer in charge] of general inquiries.”

He was involved in reporting the death to the coroner and said he thought the sloped sides and slippery surface of the ponds would mean someone could not get out if they fell in.

“It is almost impossible to climb out if you fall in - adult or child,” Sgt Tamariki wrote.

Counsel assisting the coroner Simon Mount, KC, said the water was about 36cm deep near the edge of the pond.

“There's no adult who can't climb out of the water, it's only a foot deep,” he said.

The witness agreed.

In January 2019, Lachie was measured as standing one metre tall.

In a police report, Sgt Tamariki wrote: “Lachies nappy may have kept him afloat”.

The inquest has heard evidence that the toddler's nappy was soiled and heavy when he was found.

“I can't be sure where I got that information from,’ Sgt Tamariki said.

He explained the information may have come from local CIB or other officers.

The report to the coroner also said the death was not suspicious and Sgt Tamariki’s name appeared on the form.

“I don't have any recollections of making the decision to say it's not suspicious,” he said today.

“I didn't have that skill set to be confident to make a decision like that.”

Sgt Tamarki said police learned lessons from investigating Lachie’s death and he believed Gore should have had more staff.

He said oftentimes officers had to “share the load” on a case, which made the leadership structure unclear at times.

The inquest will resume on Monday.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz