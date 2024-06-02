Local wins Sky Tower challenge

Dunedin Airport Emergency Services blue watch chief Clint Hagan shows his kit, weighing about 35kg, that he wore during the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

A dizzying ascent has propelled a local firefighter to the top.

Dunedin Airport Emergency Services’ chief of blue watch Clint Hagan earned the Firefighter of Steel title at the recent Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge.

He won by completing a gruelling ascent of 60 floors of the Sky Tower in full firefighter gear in an impressive 13min 38sec, a personal best for him.

This is the 10th time Mr Hagan has entered the competition, and over the last few years he has been gradually improving, reaching third place in 2022 and second place last year, before achieving the top spot this year.

His exercise regime included taking advantage of his role at Dunedin Airport, such as running up aircraft stairs "just up and down repeatedly".

Other routines were running up the steep hill of Law Rd by Allanton and using stepping machines at his gym.

"I’ve never had a consistent routine that I will do.

"I just try to keep fit generally."

For the annual event held at Auckland’s Sky Tower, he had to wear his full kit, as well as an oxygen tank and mask, weighing about 35kg.

"You’re also factoring in how you’ve got the heat of the suit.

"They are made to go into fires, so they are thick."

Inside the tower, the circular stairway comprises about 1300 steps leading up to the 60th level.

"It’s a right-hand turn every 10 to 15 steps, basically.

"You’re going round and round as you work your way up to the top."

As well as keeping up the pace, he needed to navigate around the other firefighting competitors.

While it is a competition, the firefighters are still mindful of their emergency services training.

Dunedin Airport Emergency Services chief Clint Hagan (centre) says his blue watch crew (from left) Chris Wills, Greg Yee, Darren Reid, Jason Neave and Willie McBride helped encourage him to win the Firefighter of Steel title at the recent Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge.

"You’ve got to have good etiquette, and the rule is if you come across someone that is not well, you’ve got to stop and help them, with the option to go back and climb again, if you choose to," he said.

This year Mr Hagan was also joined by fellow team members Aaron Stephen, Derrick Ryan and Harrie Geraerts.

"So Aaron has done it. This will have been his second time and Harrie and Derek, their first time."

He also was encouraged by his Airport Emergency Services blue watch crew of Chris Wills, Greg Yee, Darren Reid, Jason Neave and Willie McBride, who helped keep him on track while he trained.

The event raises funds for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, and people can still give to the charity.

Mr Hagan said taking part in the competition had a personal aspect for him, as his grandmother and a close family member had died of cancer.

"So it’s now started to become quite a personal thing, as well as a personal challenge that I just keep pushing through."

- To give, visit firefighterschallenge.org.nz/clint-hagan

