Magpies cement top spot in premier competition

Southern have sent a statement to the rest of the competition.

They are the ones to beat after they demolished Zingari-Richmond 50-7 at Bathgate Park this afternoon.

It was the perfect afternoon for the Magpies and capped off their 140th celebrations in style.

No 8 Konrad Toleafoa scored a hat-trick to cement the Magpies' clear spot at the top of the Dunedin premier club rugby table.

Green Island also had a solid 29-5 win against Taieri at Miller Park

The Grizzlies were just too strong for the Eels in the second and it keeps them tucked in behind the Magpies at the top.

University waited until the final quarter to get up over Alhambra-Union 37-25.

The scores were level 20-20 at halftime and AU put in their best defensive effort of the season to keep University at bay.

University scored three tries to AU's one in the second half to get the win.

Kaikorai edged Habour 29-26 at Bishopscourt.

Harbour’s Noaese Foaitua scored a late converted try to bring the scoreline back.

Harbour, Green Island and University are also celebrating their 140th jubilees this weekend.