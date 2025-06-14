Al-Union dominate in women's division 1 final

Dunedin captain Oceana Campbell (left) and Alhambra-Union captain Bella Rewiri-Wharerau display the Women’s Championship Shield ahead of their clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Alhambra-Union have been crowned the Dunedin women’s division 1 champions.

They beat Dunedin 29-22 at Forsyth Barr Stadium this evening.

AU dominated the opening half and led 24-0 at the halftime before Dunedin piled on 22 points in the second half.

AU flanker Sarah Jones scored with less than two minutes left on the clock to secure the win.

The Central Otago Does beat AU 29-15 in the curtain raiser division 2 final.

Full story in Monday’s Otago Daily Times.