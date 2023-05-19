Museum draws most feedback

A call for the Tūhura Otago Museum to be allocated significantly more funding was the most common piece of feedback for the Dunedin City Council this year about where money should be spent.

The point was made by 121 people or organisations providing formal feedback about the council’s 2023-24 draft annual plan.

The council received 386 submissions and will deliberate on their merits next week.

A rates increase of 6.5% is proposed.

Tūhura Otago Museum was set to get a 2% increase in its levy from the council in 2023-24, but a campaign was run to push this up to 7%.

The next most common subject commented on was cycleways, including support for the planned Dunedin tunnels trail.

Seventy-seven comments were made about cycleways, including 35 submissions advocating for more cycleways or trails.

Transport generated 50 comments, including views about parking.

Forty-one comments were about ‘‘creative industries and relationships’’.

They were mostly expressions of concern about the viability of live music venues.

Other themes included support for playground upgrades and the revamp of George St.

The council received 511 social media interactions during the consultation period.

The main topics discussed were the new Dunedin hospital, new Mosgiel pool, the George St upgrade, parks and playgrounds.

Social media posts were not considered submissions on the draft plan.