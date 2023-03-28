One-way option favoured

State Highway 1 through Dunedin is set to be tweaked to accommodate a new hospital in the central city, but retention of the one-way system appears certain.

The Dunedin City Council yesterday backed a programme that would modify the pair of routes flanking the planned new hospital, but retain them as one-way roads.

Among changes the public can expect in the years ahead are reduced speed limits, reduced parking and more trees to make the area near the new hospital more attractive and presentable to pedestrians.

The council’s recommendation to keep the one-way system was swiftly followed by a statement from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which is the decision-making authority.

Agency regional partnerships director James Caygill said a review had been carried out to ensure a safe and accessible transport system would be provided for the central city and near the hospital for many years to come.

"It also needs to offer people travel choices and more attractive public spaces with significantly improved amenity," Mr Caygill said.

He compared the two approaches.

"The key difference comes down to the fact that the two-way option would largely benefit Cumberland St, but the enhanced one-way option would add amenity values to both Cumberland and Castle Sts," Mr Caygill said.

"The one-way enhanced option provided the best overall balance of attractive and usable spaces for people and pedestrian access improvement across the length of the corridors."

Both options would require removal of some on-street parking, the agency said.

Cumberland St, where traffic heads north in central Dunedin, is set to remain a one-way route. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the one-way routes were important for traffic flow, business viability and keeping people connected.

He also pointed to safety.

"People will be dying if we change that road to two-way," Mr Radich said.

Deputy Mayor Sophie Barker said the one-way option, including enhancements, offered the most safety and amenity.

The council voted 10-5 to support the work programme retaining the one-way system.

The council has moved on from its previous position, that an alternative model introducing two-way traffic to the routes be put forward as the basis for future discussion.

Crs Jim O'Malley and Christine Garey were two councillors who argued this resolution from 2021 had the desired effect, prompting the agency to take more account of amenity.

Included in the material for councillors to consider was a statement by consultancy Jasmax: "The majority of patients, people with disabilities, elderly, children, whānau and visitors will access the hospital as pedestrians".

Cr Lee Vandervis said that was "utterly deluded".

Asked for clarification, a Jasmax spokeswoman said pedestrians might be considered to be everyone who did not arrive at the hospital via emergency vehicles or who were not dropped off at the emergency department.

Patients would walk from the car park or from public transport links to the hospital, the consultant said.

High-quality pedestrian access to the hospital from the bus hub, bus routes and parking facilities would be important for the success of the public realm.

Council members for an enhanced one-way system were Mr Radich and Crs O'Malley, Barker, Bill Acklin, Carmen Houlahan, Cherry Lucas, Andrew Whiley, Kevin Gilbert, Mandy Mayhem and Brent Weatherall.

Councillors against were Crs Garey, Vandervis, David Benson-Pope, Marie Laufiso and Steve Walker.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz