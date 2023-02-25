Outram Glen upgrade approved

The Outram Glen toilets. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

It is hoped a long-awaited upgrade to the toilets at Outram Glen will solve an ongoing vandalism problem.

The Dunedin City Council yesterday voted to upgrade Outram Glen with new road seal, flushable toilets and a community barbecue space.

Council group manager property services Anna Nilsen said the outdated facilities at the popular picnic spot had problems with vandalism, including the Portaloos being pushed over, and "the non-flushing toilets filled with an eight-metre log".

Development of the area was listed as a top priority by the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board as the popular spot was largely undeveloped and its facilities were outdated.

A report to council said the area had gravel road access which caused a large amount of dust, a small, narrow, circular turning point, two largely unused long-drop toilets inaccessible to those with disabilities, and Portaloos provided by the council over the past two summers.

Cr Cherry Lucas said she had spoken with some community elders who agreed the road did not need asphalt sealant and the existing turning area was sufficient, but "there was a real need for toilets".

Council general manager corporate and quality Robert West said the new access road could be resealed with either gravel or Otta seal — an emulsion surface treatment which would suppress dust, be water resistant and last between two and five years.

The new toilets would be a wet vaulted or flushing toilet that would require water delivery, but not the standard toilet as there was no water sewerage or electrical services on the site.

The cost to reseal the road was estimated at $30,500 for gravel and $40,000 for Otta seal.

The installation of a new barbecue area was estimated to be $30,000 and flushable toilets would cost $255,000.

The council chose not to create a formal turning circle at the site, due to the estimated cost of $537,000.

Cr Sophie Barker raised concerns about whether the addition of a new toilet project would affect financing of current "toilet matrix" projects included in the 10-year plan.

However, Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said councillors would have the opportunity to review the budget to ensure all projects could be completed under the next plan.

The total project is estimated to cost between $315,500 and $325,000.

