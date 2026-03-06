Parking tech set to boost coffers

Paul Henderson

The chances of getting caught by Dunedin’s parking police will soon be significantly higher, because of new technology.

Use of cars fitted with cameras and licence plate recognition technology is set to start on July 1.

This is expected to boost the Dunedin City Council’s revenue from parking infringements by $360,000, or 11.3%.

The likely impact of the system was discussed at a council budgets meeting yesterday.

Corporate and regulatory services general manager Paul Henderson said other councils had found the technology resulted in significant increases in the number of infringement notices issued.

The notices would arrive in the post.

A big increase in postage costs has been anticipated for parking services enforcement — $113,000, or 149% — because of the notices being posted.

Councillors were told yesterday the enforcement team had already reduced from nine to seven.

A council spokesman said last year that, when implemented, the system would improve safety for enforcement officers and help staff identify parking breaches — such as ‘‘exceeding time limits, overstaying, [parking] without payment or in unsafe locations’’.

Cr Benedict Ong abstained from voting on adopting the 2026-27 draft operating budget for the council’s regulatory services group.

He had voted against a series of other budgets, citing concerns about revenue compared with expenditure, but was conflicted on this one, he said.

‘‘These are impressive numbers, because there is a fair amount of revenue that’s being generated versus the expenditure.’’

