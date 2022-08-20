Plan for tar clean-up still in the pipeline

A remediation plan has yet to be put in place to deal with the toxic waste left behind when the Dunedin Gasworks in South Dunedin closed more than 30 years ago.

While the exact timeframe for the development of a clean-up plan appears to be a moving target, the Dunedin City Council has set aside more than $2 million to deal with the site in the next financial year.

In September last year the council received $200,000 from the Ministry for the Environment’s contaminated sites remediation fund to conduct a feasibility assessment and create a remedial action plan for the site.

From 1863 until the gasworks stopped operating in 1987, waste, including potentially cancer-causing chemicals, or otherwise toxic waste, was disposed in a tar well on site and up to 1.4 million litres of tar and tar-contaminated water remains stored below ground in Hillside Rd.

When the remediation funding was announced, Environment Minister David Parker said a remediation plan would help ensure hazardous waste could be removed and the health of the community protected.

About seven months ago, a council spokesman said work on the feasibility assessment was continuing, with different options under consideration, and that the council was working towards developing a remediation action plan by the middle of this year.

It appears little has changed.

"At this stage we’re still working through the feasibility assessment and considering a range of remedial options," the spokesman said this week.

"We aim to be in the position to select a suitable contractor later this year to help with the development of a remediation action plan for the site."

Given the council’s previous statement, the Otago Daily Times asked if there had been a delay.

"Timeframes are being informed by the work we’re undertaking," the spokesman said.

"The objective is to ensure the successful completion of activities through a timely and effective approach."

The council was in close contact with both the ministry and the Otago Regional Council, which facilitated the funding, to keep both parties updated about the progress being made, he said.

Previously, he said the council had $2.64 million in its 10-year plan for remediation of the site.

The bulk of the money was due to be spent in 2023-24 ($2.1 million) with the rest to be spent the following year ($540,000).

In 2017 the council had received about $20,000 from the same contaminated sites remediation fund.

That funding also covered costs associated with looking at options for the site.

Every 10 to 12 months, depending on rainfall, the council pumped out contaminated rainwater and took it by tanker to Christchurch for disposal.

"The site remains well managed, monitored and contained, and we continue to work with the Otago Regional Council to assess the best remediation option and to ensure whatever decision we make has the lowest possible impact on the South Dunedin community and businesses," he said.

Before 2005, most of the land around the former city-owned works was sold for a variety of commercial uses.

The city council now owns only two properties on the site: 45 Hillside Rd, which includes the underground tar well, and 20 Braemar St, home to the Dunedin Gasworks Museum.

