Stabilising Blueskin boulder tricky

The huge boulder above Blueskin Rd is restrained by cables. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The reopening of Blueskin Rd, in Dunedin, is likely to be delayed until early next week after work to secure a huge, unstable boulder above the road proved more complex than expected.

Dunedin City Council group manager transport Jeanine Benson said work yesterday to create an earth bund in front of the boulder had proved more difficult and extra fill had to be brought in.

It had earlier been hoped to reopen the road tomorrow, but Ms Benson said the exact timeframe for reopening would be confirmed at the end of this week.