Friday, 1 April 2022

Vaccine passes not needed from next week: DCC

    Moana Pool. Photo: ODT files
    Vaccine passes will no longer be required for people to enter the Dunedin City Council’s public facilities, other buildings and events, starting next week.

    DCC chief executive Sandy Graham said today the decision follows new risk assessments, carried out in response to the Government’s move to lift most vaccine mandates, announced late last month.

    From 11.59pm on Monday, the public will be able to enter the likes of Moana Pool and Dunedin Public Libraries without showing a vaccine pass.

    “We haven’t made these changes lightly and the ongoing health and safety of staff and our community has been front and centre in our thinking, she said.

    “We are confident high vaccination rates mean we’re now well prepared for this next step in the Covid-19 response.”

    People entering DCC buildings will still have to wear masks and follow all other relevant health guidelines, Ms Graham says.

    DCC meetings will continue to be held online for now.

     

