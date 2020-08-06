Thursday, 6 August 2020

Delays expected after culvert slumps near Ravensbourne

    By Daisy Hudson
    Delays are expected on a Dunedin highway for several days after a culvert slumped.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey manager Peter Brown said the culvert under State Highway 88, at Tekapo St, had started to slump over the past two days.

    Today it slumped further, prompting the closure of the east lane.

    ''The site will be down to one lane, controlled by signals, for several days whilst full investigation and repairs are completed,'' he said.

    Delays of up to five minutes were expected.

    ''We thank all people using SH88 for their patience while this problem is remedied and building in an extra few minutes while it is underway.''

