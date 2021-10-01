Friday, 1 October 2021

Delays on way on Port Chalmers road

    By Andrew Marshall
    Map of the approximate area where the lane closure is needed to accommodate the new shared use...
    Map of the approximate area where the lane closure is needed to accommodate the new shared use cycling and walking path, when the site is unattended (overnight and weekends). Source: NZTA
    Motorists can expect delays on the road to Port Chalmers over the next two months, with State Highway 88 to reduce to one lane until the end of November.

    The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) announced the lane would close on Wednesday, October 6, and said it was to accommodate work on the shared cycling and walking path between St Leonards and the port suburb.

    Delays would not be restricted to daylight hours, with the lane reduction expected to be in place overnight.

    NZTA senior project manager Jason Forbes said culverts under the highway were to be extended, with current pipes to be removed and replaced with new ones.

    “To do this work safely, we need to reduce the highway to a single lane, as the works will require excavation directly next to the highway. People should build in an extra five to ten minutes for their journey, day and night, while it is underway,” said Mr Forbes.

    Work would be done to minimise the size of the site overnight and on weekends, and the closed lane would be reopened when possible on weekends.

