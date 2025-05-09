Woman hurt in petrol station drive-off

A woman was injured in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn after trying to stop a petrol drive off. Photo: Google Maps

A Wellington woman is recovering at home after she was forcefully flung to the ground while trying to stop someone stealing fuel from a petrol station.

Police said they were called to Ohiro Road before 8.30am after a report a person had been assaulted.

Police said one person received non-life threatening injuries.

The woman's husband, who owns the BP in Brooklyn, and did not want to be named, said she was behind the counter when she saw someone attempting to drive off without paying for their fuel.

"When she opened the back door, the driver drove off ... so she fell over totally, lucky she was away from that car," he said.

Footage seen by RNZ shows the woman falling to the ground after the car reversed back and sped off quickly.

Her husband said the woman remains scared but was doing ok.

He thanked the Brooklyn community for their support and for calling emergency services to assist her.

He said despite what happened this morning, they would carry on.

"Our business is like that, has to be carried on. That person is not a local person. We had community support, someone gave flowers as well and we had lots of customers that came to see how she was doing," he said.

He said during his time owning the business they've never experienced anything like this before.

He said police told him they would give him an update on Saturday on their efforts to catch those responsible.