Demolition of Cadbury building captured in time-lapse

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A time-lapse video has shown the progress of contractors tearing down a former Cadbury building which is to make way for part of the new Dunedin Hospital
Ceres NZ Ltd began demolition of the former warehouse building on May 7.
The historic plant, which ceased making chocolate in Dunedin in March 2018, is to make way for the new $1.4 billion Dunedin Hospital.
Demolition work had been held up by Covid-19 safety restrictions.
The first building on the sprawling site to go is the former warehouse.