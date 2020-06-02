Demolition of Cadbury building captured in time-lapse

A time-lapse video has shown the progress of contractors tearing down a former Cadbury building which is to make way for part of the new Dunedin Hospital



Ceres NZ Ltd began demolition of the former warehouse building on May 7.

The historic plant, which ceased making chocolate in Dunedin in March 2018, is to make way for the new $1.4 billion Dunedin Hospital.

Demolition work had been held up by Covid-19 safety restrictions.

The first building on the sprawling site to go is the former warehouse.

Part of the canopy of the former Cadbury warehouse is pulled down, as work begins on clearing the site to make way for the new Dunedin Hospital. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Both lanes of State Highway 1, on either side of the site, are expected to remain open throughout the work, but Ceres has asked anyone in the vicinity to be aware of vehicles entering and leaving the site.

SDHB captured a large section of wall facing St Andrew St being torn down by some specialised machinery on May 15.