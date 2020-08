Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Emergency services have been called after a digger rolled in Waitati this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a digger rolling at a forestry site on Clark Rd, Waitati at 11.30am.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene earlier at 11.25am.

A rescue helicopter was called and landed about noon.

The spokeswoman had no details about injuries.