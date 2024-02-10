Dignitaries at Lunar New Year festivities

Photo: ODT files

Wang Xiaolong

The Chinese ambassador to New Zealand, His Excellency Wang Xiaolong, and the Chinese Consul General in Christchurch, Madame He Ying, will be special guests at Dunedin’s official Chinese New Year celebrations.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said it was an honour to host these key representatives tonight during the Dunedin Lunar New Year celebrations.

‘‘Chinese New Year is a chance to celebrate together and further the strong bonds Dunedin and China have forged.

‘‘The Year of the Dragon is known to be an especially auspicious one, and for Dunedin and Shanghai this will be doubly so, as both cities will be commemorating 30 years of their sister city relationship.’’

Madame He Ying

Celebrations begin with a traditional Dragon Parade departing from the Octagon at 7pm before heading to Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden.

Food and entertainment will be on site.

The event will conclude with a fireworks display about 10pm.