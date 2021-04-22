Thursday, 22 April 2021

Updated 9.45 am

'Disgusting': Drone flying near helicopter could have been disastrous

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Helicopters Otago chief pilot Graeme Gale, and paramedics Doug Flett and Ian Ridley reflect on what a valuable addition the publicly funded Dunedin hospital helipad has been. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    An Otago Regional Rescue helicopter landing on the Dunedin Hospital helipad. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    A ‘‘disgusting’’ and illegal flight by a drone near the Dunedin Hospital helipad last night could have disastrous consequences for a Otago Rescue Helicopter which had just landed.

    Rescue Helicopter Trust chief pilot Graeme Gale said a rescue helicopter pilot had just landed at the helipad when the drone, with a red flashing light was seen,
    about 20m from the helipad.

    ‘‘It’s absolutely stupid.’’

    Rescue helicopter pilots already had a challenging enough job without having the face the consequences of illegal drone flights, which usually could not be seen from the cockpit.

    The drone flight breached Civil Aviation Authority requirements banning any drone flights within four nautical miles of any airport or helicopter landing pad, and
    could have had disastrous consequences for the the helicopter and all those aboard it.

    The pilot had been very concerned about the appearance of the drone, which had been seen for the first time only after the rescue helicopter had landed.

    Aircraft could monitor each other through transponders, but helicopter pilots could not see drones, and a drone strike could have disastrous consequences.

    The matter had been reported to the police, who were following strong lines of inquiry.

    He hoped the police would find those responsible and they would be prosecuted.

    ‘‘Drones are an issue world-wide,’’ he said.

    He was sure the drone had not been flown by a professional user, because they knew the CAA rules and complied with them. 

    A Kingsgate Hotel guest said they saw the drone being flown nearby before landing on a balcony of one of the rooms.

    They said it looked like the culprit was a very skilled drone operator.

    The guest has informed the hotel of what they saw and contacted police.

    The Kingsgate Hotel and Otago Rescue Helicopter has been approached for comment.

     - additional reporting NZ Herald

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter