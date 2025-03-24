Disorder after refusal to serve woman alcohol

A woman who objected to a refusal to serve her alcohol in Dunedin, because of her level of intoxication, then became aggressive at the weekend, police said.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to a disorder incident in the Octagon at 12.55am on Saturday.

A 45-year-old woman was asked to leave a bar and she became aggressive, he said.

"She was restrained by security and she continued to attempt to punch them and threatened to stab them."

She was also verbally abusive to police, he said.