Diver found safe after alert

A report of a possible missing diver turned into a good search and rescue exercise yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Brian Benn, of Dunedin, said police were alerted yesterday afternoon after a member of the public found a diver’s flag near Wellers Rock, in Otago Harbour.

Surf Livesaving put both a jet ski and an inflatable rescue boat into the water, and members of Dive Otago went to the scene as a precaution.

Monarch and another local boat were also in the area and assisted. Police were able to track down the diver, who was safe.

"It turned out to be a great search and rescue exercise that we didn’t have to plan ourselves," Snr Sgt Benn said.