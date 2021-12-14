Tuesday, 14 December 2021

9.50 am

Dog taken while woman watched TV

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A Dunedin woman was watching television when somebody entered her property and stole her Chihuahua yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 54-year-old victim was sitting in her living room watching television about 1.30pm when an unknown female entered the South Dunedin property.

    The unknown woman picked up the Chihuahua-cross dog and ran out of the property before driving off in a vehicle with two other people.

    Inquiries were ongoing, he said.

     

