Drink-driver's dodgy parking tips off cops

A Dunedin woman allegedly drunk behind the wheel caught the attention of police after parking in the middle of the road.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police noticed the car in the middle of Dover St, Liberton, at 11pm with the engine running and lights on.

A 48-year-old woman in the driver's seat showed signs of alcohol consumption, and when spoken to, was aggressive towards police, Sgt Lee said.

She underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 825mcg, over three times the legal limit.

The car was moved from the middle of the road and her licence was suspended for 28 days.

She was charged and will appear in court at a later date.

