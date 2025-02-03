Driver crashes in unsuccessful attempt to avoid duck

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man’s efforts to not hit a bird with his car failed spectacularly, when he crashed into a wall and ran over a duck.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Allandale Rd, St Clair at 7.10pm on Saturday after a vehicle crashed into the wall.

The 38-year-old man was driving along the road when a duck flew in front of him, blocking his vision.

The man swerved to try to avoid driving into the duck. However, by doing so, he crashed.

No injuries were reported to the man — however, a ‘‘deceased duck’’ was found at the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

