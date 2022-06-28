Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Driver does runner after crashing stolen car

    By Grant Miller
    A stolen car was found crashed into a fence at a Dunedin school early today.

    The crash occurred at Tahuna Normal Intermediate School about 4am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    The motor of the Mazda Demio was left running but there was no sign of the driver. 

    Several Demios had been stolen in the past week, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    He said vehicle owners could step up security by buying steering-wheel locks.

    Meanwhile, a disqualified driver crashed into a parked car at Port Chalmers yesterday, police said.

    The crash happened about 1.20pm and the driver, a 51-year-old man, is to appear in court in relation to the incident.

    The vehicle was impounded.

     

