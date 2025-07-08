Drunk dad drives 300km with two young children

The man said he had been drinking whisky the night before and finished at 9pm. Photo: Getty Images

A dad who was four times over the legal alcohol limit drove more than 300km with two ‘‘young children’’ before being caught by police north of Dunedin.

Police were alerted to southbound vehicle being driven erratically on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin at about 9.50am yesterday.

The vehicle was swerving and weaving between the lanes, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

It was stopped by police on Main Rd, Waikouaiti, and behind the wheel was a 43-year-old man travelling back from Christchurch.

Two ‘‘young children’’ were also in the car for the 320km journey which can take around four hours.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 952mcg — almost four times the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

‘‘He said he'd been drinking whisky the night before and finished at 9pm,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man’s licence was suspended and he was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on August 8.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz