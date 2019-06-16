Driver fled scene after Calton Hill crash

A car rolled after hitting two parked cars in Calton Hill early this morning. Photo: Kris Campbell

A driver was lucky to escape injury when their car crashed into two vehicles and rolled in Calton Hill early today.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about 2.30am to reports of a crash in Columba Ave in the Dunedin hill suburb.

The car crashed into two parked vehicles then rolled, she said.

Police said the driver fled on foot following the crash.

There were no reports of injury but the avenue was blocked through the early hours before the car was towed.

A fire crew from Lookout Point station also attended.