Driver found hiding in roof after crashing into construction site

A woman who crashed her car into a construction site attempted to evade police by hiding in the roof of her house, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a construction site near the Stone St roundabout, in Mornington, at 11.15pm on Friday evening.

A vehicle had come off the road at the roundabout, crashed through the construction site fence and come to a stop about 10m inside the largely empty lot, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver had left by the time police arrived, so they made inquiries at the home address of the vehicle's owner.

Upon arrival, police located a 31-year-old female hiding in the roofspace, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She underwent a breath alcohol test and blew 360mcg. The limit is 250mcg.

A photo posted to Facebook on Saturday morning showed the vehicle abandoned in the construction site, on the corner of Napier St and Kenmure Rd.

A portion of the fence surrounding the site had been knocked over.

Snr Sgt Bond said an investigation was still ongoing, but the driver would be issued an infringement notice for drink driving.

Careless driving charges would be considered, he said.

