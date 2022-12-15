Driver may have fallen asleep before crash

A Dunedin man who appears to have fallen asleep and crossed the centre line following a 12-hour work shift has sparked a warning from police about the dangers of driving while fatigued.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the head-on collision in Brockville Rd about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man driving up the hill crashed into a 50-year-old woman who received a broken sternum and collarbone, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A child in her car also received an injury to his thumb.

The 19-year-old man was cut from his vehicle and taken to hospital by an ambulance.

It appeared he had fallen asleep after his long shift, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The incident was a reminder of the effects of fatigue, which could have a similar effect to driving while intoxicated, Snr Sgt Bond said.