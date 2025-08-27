Repeat shoplifter belatedly pays $1500 grocery bill

The man paid for $1500 worth of items stolen from a Dunedin supermarket over the past four weeks. Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man finally paid his $1500 grocery bill after racking up the tally during a month of repeated shoplifting.

The 43-year-old man was not known to police until he began a four-week shoplifting spree at a South Dunedin supermarket and at the Warehouse, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

At 8.45am on Tuesday, police were called to the supermarket after the man was identified by store security.

He had again stolen items, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police spoke to the man and the total cost of items he had stolen over the month was tallied up, amounting to about $1500.

He ended up paying the total, and then headed to the Warehouse to pay off his shoplifting debt to them as well, which totalled $96.

The investigation is ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

