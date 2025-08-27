Repeat shoplifter belatedly pays $1500 grocery bill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 43-year-old man was not known to police until he began a four-week shoplifting spree at a South Dunedin supermarket and at the Warehouse, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.
At 8.45am on Tuesday, police were called to the supermarket after the man was identified by store security.
He had again stolen items, Snr Sgt Bond said.
Police spoke to the man and the total cost of items he had stolen over the month was tallied up, amounting to about $1500.
He ended up paying the total, and then headed to the Warehouse to pay off his shoplifting debt to them as well, which totalled $96.
The investigation is ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.