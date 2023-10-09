Driver slams through wall after hitting power pole

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man believed to be under the influence of alcohol hit a power pole and ploughed through a wall after failing to take a corner in Mornington.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the intersection of Elgin and Mornington Rds on Friday at 7.20pm following reports a speeding vehicle had crashed after failing to take a corner.
The 47-year-old driver had crashed head-on into a power pole and destroyed both his car and a concrete wall.
The man was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time and was not wearing a seat belt, Snr Sgt Bond said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.
A blood sample was taken at the hospital by police to test for blood alcohol.
On Saturday, police responded to multiple reports of car crashes in Dunedin.
Police were called to a two car collision in King Edward St and Bayview Rd at 4.30pm on Saturday.
A 73-year-old man ran a red light and t-boned a 29-year-old man driving his car through the green light.
The 73-year-old was transported to Dunedin hospital for minor injuries.
Earlier at 3.30pm, police responded to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and car in Kaikorai Valley Rd.
A 63-year-old woman rear-ended a 56-year-old man riding a motorbike.
An ambulance was called and they assessed both at the scene and found no injuries.
Also on Saturday, police were called to Hillside Rd at 1.55pm after a 23-year-old pulled out of the Warehouse carpark and crashed into a 36-year-old woman.
No injuries were reported, police said.