Driver slams through wall after hitting power pole

A man believed to be under the influence of alcohol hit a power pole and ploughed through a wall after failing to take a corner in Mornington.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the intersection of Elgin and Mornington Rds on Friday at 7.20pm following reports a speeding vehicle had crashed after failing to take a corner.

The 47-year-old driver had crashed head-on into a power pole and destroyed both his car and a concrete wall.

The man was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time and was not wearing a seat belt, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

A blood sample was taken at the hospital by police to test for blood alcohol.

On Saturday, police responded to multiple reports of car crashes in Dunedin.

Police were called to a two car collision in King Edward St and Bayview Rd at 4.30pm on Saturday.

A 73-year-old man ran a red light and t-boned a 29-year-old man driving his car through the green light.

The 73-year-old was transported to Dunedin hospital for minor injuries.

Earlier at 3.30pm, police responded to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and car in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

A 63-year-old woman rear-ended a 56-year-old man riding a motorbike.

An ambulance was called and they assessed both at the scene and found no injuries.

Also on Saturday, police were called to Hillside Rd at 1.55pm after a 23-year-old pulled out of the Warehouse carpark and crashed into a 36-year-old woman.

No injuries were reported, police said.

