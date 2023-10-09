Monday, 9 October 2023

Driver slams through wall after hitting power pole

    By Laine Priestley
    A man believed to be under the influence of alcohol hit a power pole and ploughed through a wall after failing to take a corner in Mornington.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the intersection of Elgin and Mornington Rds on Friday at 7.20pm following reports a speeding vehicle had crashed after failing to take a corner.

    The 47-year-old driver had crashed head-on into a power pole and destroyed both his car and a concrete wall.

    The man was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time and was not wearing a seat belt, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

    A blood sample was taken at the hospital by police to test for blood alcohol.

    On Saturday, police responded to multiple reports of car crashes in Dunedin.

    Police were called to a two car collision in King Edward St and Bayview Rd at 4.30pm on Saturday.

    A 73-year-old man ran a red light and t-boned a 29-year-old man driving his car through the green light.

    The 73-year-old was transported to Dunedin hospital for minor injuries.

    Earlier at 3.30pm, police responded to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and car in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

    A 63-year-old woman rear-ended a 56-year-old man riding a motorbike.

    An ambulance was called and they assessed both at the scene and found no injuries.

    Also on Saturday, police were called to Hillside Rd at 1.55pm after a 23-year-old pulled out of the Warehouse carpark and crashed into a 36-year-old woman.

    No injuries were reported, police said.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

