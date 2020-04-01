Dunedin architect uses 3-D printer to produce masks

A 3-D printer is being used by a Dunedin architecture firm to create protective gear for those on the frontline against Covid-19.

Damien van Brandenburg, of Architecture Van Brandenburg, and his team are using their 3-D printer to make face masks and provide them to essential workers.

It took about two hours to print one face mask, and since beginning over the weekend and juggling their usual workload, 75 masks had been made and distributed by Monday.

Damien van Brandenburg, of Architecture Van Brandenburg, holds one of the masks he made on a 3-D printer, which would be given to essential workers, to help protect against Covid-19. Photo: Peter McIntosh

“We saw a potential to help,” Mr van Brandenburg said.

He had also reached out to businessman Ian Taylor who would help him get other companies, with access to similar equipment, on board and put him in contact with people requesting masks.

The aim would be to increase the number being made each day, so bulk donations could be made to Covid-19 testing facilities and to “anyone else who needs them”.

Mr van Brandenburg said he had ordered about $4000 worth of print material before the lockdown and each mask would cost about $6 to make.

He had begun the process of getting the masks officially approved by the Ministry of Health, and in the meantime the masks were considered a protective barrier.

While the Architecture Van Brandenburg team would continue to work during the lockdown, as it had international work coming in, Mr van Brandenburg said he was “fortunate” to have a team willing to work overtime to create the masks.

They had been used to working remotely and wanted to use their position to help others during the unprecedented times.

He asked for anybody with a 3-D printer to contact him.