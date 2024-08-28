Dunedin bus driver in alleged hit and run

A Dunedin bus driver allegedly drove off after hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident happened at the intersection of Cumberland St and Queens Gardens yesterday morning.

The woman told police she was crossing while the green man was flashing when a Go bus ran the red arrow and hit her on her side.

She did not topple over and managed to get to the other side of the road and get a picture of the numberplate as the bus drove away.

Police would follow up with the bus driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The Otago Regional Council has been approached for comment.

