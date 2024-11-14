Dunedin house bus fire 'suspicious'

A house bus that went up in flames in Dunedin is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said Fenz were called to a fire on the underside of the vehicle parked up in Maitland St about 3.40am today.

One crew from the Central Dunedin station attended the blaze and extinguished it quickly, the spokeswoman said.

The fire was being treated as suspicious and an investigator was at the scene this morning.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said inquiries were continuing and a scene guard was in place.

