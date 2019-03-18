Dunedin man shot, son killed

Atta Elayyan was shot and killed as he prayed in the Masjid Al Noor Mosque.

A Dunedin early childhood centre owner was critically injured in the Christchurch terror attack which left his son dead, former chairman of the Otago Muslim Association Steve Johnston says.

Mr Johnston said Dr Mohammad Alayan, who owns An-Nur Early Childhood Education and Care Centre in South Dunedin, was critically injured in the attack.

He was with his son Atta Elayyan, a goalkeeper for the national and Canterbury men's futsal teams in Christchurch, who was shot and killed as he prayed in the Masjid Al Noor Mosque.

Mr Johnston said, as of last night, Dr Alayan was out of ICU.

Born in Kuwait, Atta Elayyan recently became a father and was a popular member of the Christchurch tech industry. He was a director and shareholder of a company called LWA Solutions.

Friend Kyle Wisnewski paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "My Heart is broken, a role model to myself and so many in the futsal community, a loving KIWI father, husband, friend and futsal player. You won't ever meet a more down to earth, humbling person. May you Rest In Peace my friend."

Another young man from Dunedin who was visiting Christchurch was shot in the leg and was recovering after surgery.



