Dunedin motel stays open through lockdown

The proprietors of Dunedin’s Aurora on George motel made the decision to remain open during the nationwide lockdown, and are aiming to provide a place for essential workers, of stranded travellers.

Co-owners Chris and Adrienne Roy are choosing to keep their doors open for a variety of reasons.

“For people who are essential workers and need accommodation in Dunedin, so we’re going to stay open for that purpose,” Chris Roy said.

The majority of business across New Zealand are closed during the nationwide lockdown, as a result of the Government lifting the pandemic alert to level 4, the highest level of the scale nearly a fortnight ago.

The motel owners say they always maintain a very high standard of cleanliness, but Adrienne Roy says they’re going above and beyond.

“To me cleanliness is next to godliness, but we’re making it more than clean, making it very hygienic, [the motel is] sanitised and disinfected,” she said.

The pair say they calculated the risks for themselves, staff, and guests, and they’re following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

