Dunedin pair shortlisted for NZer of the Year Awards

Lesley Elliot. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Ian Taylor. Photo: Gerard O'Brien.

Two prominent Dunedin residents are on shortlists for honours at the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Domestic violence campaigner Lesley Elliott and Animation Research Ltd managing director Ian Taylor have both been listed as people being considered for awards next year.

Mrs Elliott has been shortlisted for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award, while Mr Taylor has been listed as a semifinalist for the Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year﻿ Award.

The annual awards were entering its ninth year and aimed to celebrate those who make New Zealand a better place.

The awards were open to any Kiwi who showed selflessness, creativity, and vision.

This year's Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award had over 1000 nominations.

A shortened list of finalists will be announced in January after a judging panel narrows down each category.

The winner will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on Thursday February 22.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr. Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

NOMINEES

2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award:

Philip Bagshaw (Christchurch)

Kristine Bartlett (Lower Hutt)

Grant Dalton (Auckland)

Lesley Elliott (Dunedin)

Heather Henare (Wellington)

Dr Mike Joy (Palmerston North)

Mike King (Auckland)

Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh (Auckland)

Annah Stretton (Hamilton)

Dr Siouxsie Wiles (Auckland)

University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year:

Peter Burling (Tauranga)

David Cameron (Auckland)

Kristina Cavit (Auckland)

Tom Francis (Hawke’s Bay

Alexander Kuch (Auckland)

Lizzie Marvelly (Auckland)

Grace Stratton (Auckland)

Josiah Tualamali’i (Christchurch)

Rees Vinsen (Auckland)

Logan Williams (Christchurch)

Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year:

Billy Apple (Auckland)

Peter Carrington (Paraparaumu)

Mark Dunajtschik (Wellington)

Prof. Bob Elliott (Auckland)

Christine Hartstone (Raglan)

Robert Kinsela “Kim” Workman (Lower Hutt)

Margaret Dunkley (Auckland)

Peter McLaren (Wellington)

John Peebles (Auckland)

Bryan Williams (Auckland)

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year:

Bellyfull (Wellington)

Canterbury Charitable Hospital Trust (Christchurch)

De Paul House Emergency Housing (Auckland)

Eat My Lunch (Auckland)

I Have A Dream (Whangarei)

Kaibosh Food Rescue (Wellington)

Pillars (Auckland)

Te Iwi O Te Roroa (Waipoua)

Whangawehi Catchment Management (Hawke’s Bay)

Zealandia (Wellington)

Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year﻿:

Robert Bell (Auckland)

Rick Fright and Bruce McCallum (Christchurch)

Kevin Halsall and Marcus Thompson (Otaki)

Nick Hammond (Auckland)

Prof. Jane Harding (Auckland)

Chris Heaslip (Auckland)

Fraser Smith and Matt Yallop (Hamilton)

Ian Taylor (Dunedin)

Team New Zealand Design Team (Auckland)

Brianne West (Christchurch)

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year:

Joseph Fa’afiu (Auckland)

Ricky Houghton (Kaitaia)

Dave Letele (Auckland)

Janice Lee (Invercargill)

Mohamud Mohamed (Auckland)

Alexandra Nicholas (Auckland)

Pamela Anne O’Keefe (Hastings)

David Rule (Auckland)

Farida Sultana (Auckland)

Caine Warren (Auckland)