Dunedin singer steps out at Abbey Road

A former Dunedin resident is making the most of opportunities offshore by recording at the same studio where The Beatles made music history and the Lord of the Rings soundtrack was forged.

Singer-songwriter Kylie Price said the chance to record a single at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios last month was "quite an honour" and came about as a result of being in the right place in the right time.

A post went up on social media looking for an artist to be recorded as part of the studio’s producer training programme.

Price put her name forward and was chosen.

It was exciting to walk down the halls and see the posters from well-known films that had their soundtracks recorded at the studio, including Lord of the Rings and Thor Ragnarok.

"I’m a big Lord of the Rings fan, so for me that was a bit of a moment," Price said.

The studio is frequented by A-list celebrities working on high-risk projects so security is tight and taking photos in the halls is forbidden.

For Price, the strict protocols added to the mystique of the 193-year-old building, which was opened as a recording studio in 1931.

"It’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory."

While there were good opportunities in New Zealand given how small it was, London was a "completely different kettle of fish".

Living in Stepney Green, Price was keeping busy by working for other artists and on her own music.

She was also performing lots of shows, including a recent one with Michael Morris, another musician who hailed from Dunedin.

While having to relearn how to act on stage for British audiences, she was finding New Zealanders had a real point of difference on the world stage.

"I think we’re really lucky because we are immediately just different to what they’ve seen before, because we’re on the other side of the world."

She was hugely grateful for the many messages of support she had received from Dunedin residents and the support she received from New Zealanders overseas.

In particular, promoter Cory Caldwell helped get Price to the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, where she showcased with Hera, a singer from Christchurch.

The festival was "a whole other world" filled with amazing stuff.

Next was a trip to Germany for another music project, merchandise and new music in the pipeline, Price said.

