Dunedin snares prime Football Ferns clash

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup mascot, Tazuni perfoms on stage during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw, at Aotea Centre in Auckland, on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Southern football fans are buzzing after it was announced Dunedin will see the Football Ferns go head-to-head against Switzerland in next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The city will host six games during the tournament, which is one of the world’s largest sporting events in terms of television audience.

Nations set to grace Dunedin Stadium include the Netherlands — ranked 8th in the world — and 11th-ranked Japan.

While Dunedin missed out on having defending champion the United States play in the city, a potentially vital Football Ferns fixture delighted locals.

Southern United footballer Chelsea Whittaker caught the announcement from her home where she sat eagerly awaiting the news.

"It’s so cool, the New Zealand, Switzerland game is probably the highlight," she said.

She would be quick to snap up tickets for the games and planned to take a road trip around the country with other members of her team.

"I think it’s so cool we have the opportunity to watch the best female players in the world and on home turf. We’re so lucky," she said.

Dunedin will also host the Philippines, Costa Rica, Vietnam, South Africa, Argentina, and the winners of a playoff between Portugal and Cameroon or Thailand.

The World Cup draw was held on Saturday in Auckland, and Dunedin mayor-elect Jules Radich attended the event. He said the World Cup would be a fantastic opportunity for the city.

"We look forward to welcoming these teams and their fans into the city next year and showcasing the warmth, support and festive spirit Dunedin is known for," he said.

Football South chief executive Dougal McGowan said the draw was a fantastic ceremony that showcased how big the World Cup was set to be.

"What this does it allows us to connect with those communities, both here in New Zealand but also with them overseas, so it is pretty exciting," Mr McGowan said.

He said the excitement would increase when the Ferns went up against Switzerland — which holds world rankings of 21 and 22 respectively.

"I suppose the statistics would point towards the opposition’s favour at this stage, but we know our team is very competitive right across the field,

"No matter who they play, you know it would be a good game of football," Mr McGowan said.

He believed now the draw had been announced the prospect of seeing the world’s best female players would "become real" for fans.

Tickets go on sale today.

The draw



Fifa Women’s World Cup games in Dunedin.—

July 21: Philippines v Switzerland

July 23: Netherlands v playoff winner

July 26: Japan v Costa Rica

July 28: Argentina v South Africa

July 30: Football Ferns v Switzerland

August 1: Vietnam v Netherlands

