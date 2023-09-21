Dunedin speed limits plan sparks over 1200 submissions

More than a thousand people are having their say about proposed changes to traffic speed limits in Dunedin and its rural surrounds.

It is understood the number of submissions received by the Dunedin City Council about its draft speed management plan comfortably exceeds 1200.

Based on guidance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the city council has proposed widespread reductions in speed limits in both urban and rural areas.

Substantial areas within the city could have 30kmh limits.

Vast stretches of the rural network could have speed limits cut from 100kmh to 60kmh.

Public submissions close at midnight tonight and a hearing is to be held next month.

Last night, the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board adjusted its planned submission to the council.

Board members felt a proposed 30kmh limit in Outram and Allanton would be too slow and 40kmh would be better.

The board reiterated Three Mile Hill Rd and the main route between Outram and Allanton should be considered arterial routes and 80kmh limits would be more suitable than the proposed 60kmh.

However, Gladstone Rd South, from Gladfield Rd to Riccarton Rd, should be 60kmh, rather than the proposed drop from 100kmh to 80kmh, the board agreed.

Board chairman Andrew Simms said there should also be yellow lines there to discourage motorists from attempting dangerous passing manoeuvres.

Both the council and the community board have urged people to make submissions to enable their views to be considered.

In a Facebook post, the board commented it seemed the council was "expecting local communities to do the leg-work on this one, and let them know what the community feels is appropriate for their precinct".

The board observed the council's final plan would be different from the draft, "that is for sure".

"Those changes will be driven by effective submissions from the community."

AA Otago chairman Malcolm Budd said 30kmh limits proposed by the council in some urban areas were ridiculous.