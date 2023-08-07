Dunedin turns on a blinder

A capacity crowd watches the second and final Bledisloe Cup match at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A festive atmosphere filled Dunedin’s Octagon on Saturday night after the All Blacks beat the Wallabies in a nail-biting final installment of the Bledisloe Cup.

Forsyth Barr Stadium was packed with 28,265 fans for the afternoon test that the home side won by just three points, 23-20.

Richie Mo’unga’s late penalty goal broke the tied game for the All Blacks and set the fans up for a festive night out.

Many of the fans at the game came from far afield, among them global superstar Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

The crowd cheered Momoa as he walked around the ground with his family taking selfies with fans and signing autographs.

Actor Jason Momoa (right) got special pitch-side tickets for the haka. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He and his family sat in special pitch-side seats to watch the All Blacks haka before they returned to the main stand to watch the match.

The All Blacks posted a picture of Momoa with former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw on one of the 26 special benches the All Blacks are gifting to different communities across New Zealand.

Aaron Smith’s arrival on the playing field in the second half received a huge roar from the crowd as he made his final appearance in an All Black jersey on home soil.

Aaron Smith thanks the crowd after playing his last game on home soil wearing the All Black jersey. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Josh Bennett, of Winton, was among 11 members of the Waitane Young Farmers Club who made the trip north to Dunedin to watch the 2.35pm kick-off.

He said the early start to the game was great because they could travel up and back before it got really late and still take in a little of the Dunedin nightlife.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, who was also at the game, said the crowd was in good spirits despite a tense second half.

"They were a little bit gloomy in the first half but they picked up in the second," he said.

Mr Radich congratulated the city on its hospitality for visitors and was keen to ride the momentum that events such as the Fifa Women’s World Cup and the rugby match created.

Oliver Alden, 10, who plays for Lawrence Rugby Football Club, was given a pair of All Blacks shorts by Ardie Savea after the match. PHOTO: AMBER ALDEN

Octagon bar owner Andre Shi said there was a constant flow of people throughout the day because of the early start.

He said he was glad to have a long and busy day.

"It was pretty much the first afternoon match we’ve had in a long time and for the hospitality industry it’s absolutely great for business," Mr Shi said.

The All Blacks gathered at a function room in Vault 21 to celebrate a successful debut for winger Shaun Stevenson, Mr Shi said.

On their way in, the all Blacks met with fans and everyone was respectful, he said.

Dunedin deputy mayor Sophie Barker said she was glad the All Blacks won, on several levels.

"When they win people are just so much more excited and the atmosphere is so festive.

"I think that it really contributed to the vibrancy of the city last night."

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police was pleased with the crowd’s behaviour.

He said the only arrest made was of a 23-year-old man who ran on to the field at the end of the game. — Additional reporting Grant Miller

