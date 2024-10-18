Friday, 18 October 2024

Dunedin tyre-slasher found with weapons hoard

    By Laine Priestley
    A step-dad and son duo were found with a hoard of weapons after the man allegedly slashed a stranger's tyres in Dunedin.

    Police were called by a member of the public at 9pm yesterday after he saw a man come out of a property on Glen Rd and slash his car’s tyres.

    Officers went to the man's property and conducted a search to locate the knife used in the slashing, Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said.

    Police found 260 grams of cannabis, over $4000 in cash and weapons including knives, a bow and arrow, two air pistols and a sword.

    Officers arrested a 35-year-old man and his 15-year-old stepson.

    They were due appear in Dunedin District Court today.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

