Dunedin's junior doctors begin strike action

Signs were waved and slogans chanted this morning as junior doctors launched their 25-hour strike with a picket near Dunedin Hospital.

The crowd gathered at the corner of Great King St and Hanover St to protest pay and conditions amid a stalemate in negotiations with employer Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.

New Zealand Resident Doctors Association (NZRDA) executive secretary and treasurer Bill Lu said the response from passersby had been "very supportive".

Junior doctors picketing outside Dunedin Hospital this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

They would rather be in the hospital working, but it was important to make the government and the public aware of the issues they faced, Dr Lu said.

"The main concern we have is that the proposal . . . included giving a pay cut up to 12% for some of the most vulnerable professions."

This included areas such as general practice and public health.

The NZRDA strike is being carried out nationwide, and is set to end at 8am tomorrow.