DX Mail in missing mailbox mix-up

DX Mail has been left red-faced after reporting a mailbox stolen when in fact it was removed by its own contractor.

This morning DX Dunedin branch manager Dave Bourke reported the removal to police, fearing the full mailbox had been stolen.

The mailbox had been chained to a street light in the Octagon.

However this afternoon Mr Bourke got in touch with the ODT to say an Auckland-based manager at DX Mail arranged its removal. Mr Bourke had not been told.

DX Mail was finding a new spot for the mailbox because the Dunedin City Council objected to where it was, he said.

With nine mailboxes in Dunedin, DX has a turnover of between one and two million letters in the city annually.

The private mail provider secured contracts for DHBs and schools and takes its responsibilities seriously as a mail carrier, Mr Bourke said.



