Editorial excellence recognised

Rebecca Ryan

Allied Press North Otago bureau chief and Oamaru Mail editor Rebecca Ryan and Otago Daily Times editorial graphic artist Mat Patchett have been named joint winners of the 2021 Valpy Rosebowl Trophy.

Ms Ryan (31), is the driving force behind the best community publication in the country.

The Mail achieved a remarkable double this year, winning Community Newspaper of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards and claiming the supreme honour at the New Zealand Community Newspaper Association Awards.

Mr Patchett (32), an Otago Polytechnic graduate, has stamped his mark on the ODT with creative illustrations and design.

Mat Patchett

His skills elevate the story-telling in the ODT and his design flair also features in many Allied Press publications, including books.

The award, for editorial excellence, is presented annually on the anniversary of the November 15, 1861, publication of the first issue of the ODT, New Zealand’s oldest daily newspaper.

The award is named for Judge W.H. Valpy, one of the founders, in 1851, of the weekly Otago Witness, which later amalgamated with the Otago Daily Times.