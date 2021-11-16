Editorial excellence recognised

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ms Ryan (31), is the driving force behind the best community publication in the country.
The Mail achieved a remarkable double this year, winning Community Newspaper of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards and claiming the supreme honour at the New Zealand Community Newspaper Association Awards.
Mr Patchett (32), an Otago Polytechnic graduate, has stamped his mark on the ODT with creative illustrations and design.
The award, for editorial excellence, is presented annually on the anniversary of the November 15, 1861, publication of the first issue of the ODT, New Zealand’s oldest daily newspaper.
The award is named for Judge W.H. Valpy, one of the founders, in 1851, of the weekly Otago Witness, which later amalgamated with the Otago Daily Times.